Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) to “Hold”

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Limbach stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33. Limbach has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

