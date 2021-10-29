Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. LifeMD has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $33.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $152.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. On average, analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Happy David Walters bought 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $299,801.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,148,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,450,993.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $81,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,164 shares of company stock worth $496,195. Corporate insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 27.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 205,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

