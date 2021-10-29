Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) to Buy

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KRP. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE KRP remained flat at $$15.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,709. The company has a market capitalization of $919.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

