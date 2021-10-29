Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) to Hold

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a mobile entertainment operator principally in China. It integrates premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas and live streaming. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation, is based in Beijing. “

Shares of NASDAQ GSMG opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Glory Star New Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

