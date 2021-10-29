Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.