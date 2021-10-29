Zacks Investment Research Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $805.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “xShares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2021 results were aided by higher revenues, partly offset by a rise in costs. Growth in loans and deposits, efforts to improve non-interest income, and global expansion strategy will likely keep aiding the company's financials. The acquisitions of Boston Private and the debt investment business of WestRiver Group are expected to be earnings accretive and will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy. A strong balance sheet position bodes well for the future. However, low interest rates are likely to continue to weigh on margins and, thereby, hurt revenues. Elevated expenses are expected to hurt the bottom line to some extent.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $739.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $710.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $264.60 and a twelve month high of $759.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $609.59 and its 200-day moving average is $576.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

