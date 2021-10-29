Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.57.

SWAV stock opened at $214.30 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $66.09 and a 1-year high of $237.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.07 and a beta of 1.31.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $440,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,259 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

