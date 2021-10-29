Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Hold

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.11.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $63,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

