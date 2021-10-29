Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

SBCF stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

