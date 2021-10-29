Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvalent Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Nuvalent alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NUVL. Cowen started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NUVL opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24. Nuvalent has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.82.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.97). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvalent (NUVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.