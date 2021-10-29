Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Hold

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAMP. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

