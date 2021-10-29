Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Announce -$0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,516.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.70. The company had a trading volume of 286,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,774. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.80. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

