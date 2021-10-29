Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.02). Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.81.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. 5,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $69.31.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 52.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

