Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $103.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $93.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $406.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $406.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $454.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.19 million to $458.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $6,178,690.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 621,536 shares of company stock worth $72,129,599. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.06. The company had a trading volume of 280,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,905. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

