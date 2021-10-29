Zacks: Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $14.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.62 billion and the lowest is $13.92 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $13.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $59.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.15 billion to $59.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $58.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.71 billion to $60.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

MS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.80. 384,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,437. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28. The firm has a market cap of $187.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 286,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

