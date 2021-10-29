Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce $296.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.77 million to $301.06 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $271.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $329,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,449,196 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 315,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,886. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

