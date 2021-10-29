Zacks: Brokerages Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $950.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post sales of $950.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $934.75 million and the highest is $968.10 million. Colfax reported sales of $805.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,084 shares of company stock worth $14,859,663. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 531.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 605.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,844 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 856,988 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. Colfax has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

