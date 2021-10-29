Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.10. Coeur Mining reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 142.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 41.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173,521 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CDE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.33. 4,259,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

