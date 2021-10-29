Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.43. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.06. 48,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 386,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

