Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UpHealth.
UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UPH opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About UpHealth
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.
