Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UpHealth.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPH opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.