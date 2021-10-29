Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.52. Twitter reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. Twitter has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

