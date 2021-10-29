Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to announce $18.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.10 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $76.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $82.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.45 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million.

NGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,500 in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $11,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $79,995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

