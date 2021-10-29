Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.41). Gamida Cell reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 75,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 4,367,658.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 72.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

