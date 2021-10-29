Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. The business had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter worth $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 274.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

