Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for E2open Parent.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman acquired 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $75,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 98,582 shares of company stock worth $1,101,647 and sold 1,670,148 shares worth $19,553,674. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 283.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 329.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E2open Parent stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. E2open Parent has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

