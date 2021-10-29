Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEVA shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 203.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 2,305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 64,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEVA traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $7.98. 924,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,196. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

