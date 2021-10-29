Zacks: Analysts Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.57 Billion

Analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to post sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.62 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.23 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.18 billion to $23.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 150,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $64.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

