Zacks: Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 219%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Shares of PTGX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.05. 17,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,383,000 after buying an additional 545,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 147,487 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,845,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after purchasing an additional 72,664 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

