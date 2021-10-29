Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.12. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 29,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 209,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

