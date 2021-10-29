Zacks: Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report $321.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $324.40 million and the lowest is $319.00 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $320.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

