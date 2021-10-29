Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to Post $1.00 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. First Financial posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

THFF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 60,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22. First Financial has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $559.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Financial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of First Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

