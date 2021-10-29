Zacks: Analysts Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,814. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

