Zacks: Analysts Expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.08 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

EZPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60,184 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 114,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 70,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EZCORP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.46 million, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

