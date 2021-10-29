Zacks: Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.81 Million

Analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce $204.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.12 million and the lowest is $203.50 million. Criteo posted sales of $185.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $904.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.44 million to $908.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $986.55 million, with estimates ranging from $969.02 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 729,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,306. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. Criteo has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.