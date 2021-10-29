Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 820%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.09. 77,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Value Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,383,855,000 after buying an additional 789,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after purchasing an additional 910,856 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,650,000 after purchasing an additional 212,211 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

