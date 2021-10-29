Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to Announce -$1.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will report earnings per share of ($1.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.16). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($5.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.56. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

