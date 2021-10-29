Zacks: Analysts Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $775.61 Million

Brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post $775.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $799.09 million and the lowest is $733.77 million. Albemarle reported sales of $746.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $14.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,213. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after acquiring an additional 752,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Albemarle by 175.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after acquiring an additional 634,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 172.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after acquiring an additional 564,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.