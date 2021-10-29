Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.50. The RMR Group reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMR. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The RMR Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.49. 226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,257. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

