Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bancorp’s earnings. Meridian Bancorp reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meridian Bancorp.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EBSB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.06. Meridian Bancorp has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $23.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $55,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 76.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 518,531 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $22,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 316,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

