Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In other news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $80,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $37,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,495 shares of company stock worth $1,777,700. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after buying an additional 317,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 218,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 613,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 151,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,022. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.21.

MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

