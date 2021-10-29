Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.56. Capstar Financial also reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 17.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 421,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 400,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.11. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

