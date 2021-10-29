Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 425%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Shares of BILL opened at $291.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.03. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.19 and a twelve month high of $312.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of -249.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,395,785.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $418,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,250 shares of company stock valued at $60,229,471. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter worth $124,322,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

