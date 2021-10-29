Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Yum China has raised its dividend payment by 140.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Yum China has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of YUMC traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

