Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:YUM opened at $124.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average of $122.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $135.77.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,618 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.