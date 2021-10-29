Yield Guild Games Price Hits $6.50 (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.50 or 0.00010409 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $442.01 million and $147.64 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00070849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00071214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00096079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,226.00 or 0.99632649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,382.29 or 0.07016670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00021891 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,990,857 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

