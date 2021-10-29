Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Shares Up 1.9%

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.