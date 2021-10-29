xRhodium Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $64.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003239 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003291 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00024775 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000667 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000118 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

