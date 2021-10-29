XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XPEV. boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.92.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 8.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. XPeng has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in XPeng by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in XPeng by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in XPeng by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after buying an additional 426,359 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in XPeng by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of XPeng by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 435,721 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

