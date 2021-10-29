Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Major Shareholder Acquires $8,000,000.00 in Stock

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ XLO opened at $16.20 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

