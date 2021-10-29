Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Xilinx’s latest quarterly results reflect strength in broadcast, consumer, wired, wireless and industrial end markets. Strong performance across Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific was a tailwind. Moreover, growing demand for its 16-nanometer UltraScale+ family and Zynq platform are likely to remain major growth drivers. Moreover, ramp up in 5G rollout across multiple regions remains a positive. Strong momentum for the Vitis software development platform is a positive. Additionally, Solarflare acquisition would bring in incremental revenues in subsequent quarters. Shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. However, an expected decline in Data Center Group sales hurt second-quarter revenues. The adverse impact of the COVID-19 and industry-wide supply chain challenges is likely to keep hurting its near-term financial results.”

Get Xilinx alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $180.06. The stock had a trading volume of 47,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,728. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.86. Xilinx has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $186.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.